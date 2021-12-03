Newberry College head football coach signs contract extension

Less than a week after the 2021 season ended in the second round of the NCAA D2 playoffs, Newberry College has locked in Todd Knight through the 2025 season.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College head football coach Todd Knight has agreed to a contract extension which will keep him walking the sidelines at Setzler Field through the 2025 season.

Knight just concluded his 13th season as the head coach of the Wolves. He led Newberry to the South Atlantic Conference championship and the program's fourth apperance in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Newberry College captured its first playoff victory since 2006 two Saturdays ago, a dramatic overtime win at defending national champion West Florida. The season ended this past Saturday with a 13-10 loss at Bowie State in the second round.

"It's an honor to continue to represent the Newberry College football program and my family and I are thrilled to be able to continue to call Newberry home," said Knight. "I would like to thank Dr. (Maurice) Scherrens and Ralph Patterson for keeping a dream alive for me!," Knight said in a statement.\