Coastal Carolina tight end named a Walter Camp All-American

A three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Likely finished the regular season with 52 catches for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 10 receiving touchdowns lead the conference and in that category, he ranks 19th nationally overall and are the most by a tight end in all of FBS. His 816 receiving yards rank fifth in the Sun Belt, most by a tight end, while his 68.0 yards per game also rank fifth in the Sun Belt.



A John Mackey Award semifinalist, Likely's 630 receiving yards in conference play were second while his eight touchdowns led the league. He received national player of the week and Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week honors following his career game at Arkansas State (Oct. 7) in which he hauled in a career-high eight receptions for a career-high 232 yards and a CCU single-game record four touchdowns.



Likely set a new Sun Belt record by becoming the first-ever tight end to have four touchdowns in a single game. He also became the first-ever Chant to catch four TD passes in a game.



His four touchdown catches in the win were tied for the second-most in a single game in Sun Belt history by any player, while his 232 receiving yards were the third most in SBC single-game history. His 232 yards were also the second-most in a single game in CCU's 19-year history, the most ever by a tight end.



In his four years at CCU, the tight end has hauled in 126 pass receptions for 1,954 yards and 25 touchdowns. His 1,954-career receiving yards rank fifth all-time in CCU history, while his 126 pass receptions rank sixth all-time. His 25 touchdown passes rank third all-time in CCU's career annals.



Likely becomes the second Chanticleer to earn Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America honors, joining Tarron Jackson who received first-team honors last year.