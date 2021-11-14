Newberry College claims South Atlantic Conference championship

The Wolves defeated Limestone 42-7 to finish the regular season one game ahead of Mars Hill. Newberry should be home at least for the first round of D2 playoffs.

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Newberry College hit the road Saturday tied with Mars Hill for the lead in the South Atlantic Conference.

But when the clock hit zeroes at the Reservation in Gaffney, Newberry was celebrating winning the regular season title outright.

The Wolves defeated Limestone 42-7, while Mars Hill lost at Wingate 26-19, giving Newberry its first regular season title since 2016.

Mario Anderson scored on a pair of short touchdown runs to give Newberry at 14-0 lead. Zebrandon Gant scored on a 21-yard touchdown and Anthony Blue's 39-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Wolves a commanding 28-0 lead. Dre Harris connected with Bobby Irby for a 44-yard touchdown to put the Wolves up 35-0 at halftime.