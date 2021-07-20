Coastal Carolina QB is the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year

McCall was also named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2020 after he led the conference and ranked 10th nationally with 26 passing touchdowns last season.



He also led the Sun Belt and ranked in the top 30 nationally in passing efficiency at 184.3 (fifth), points responsible for with 202 (ninth), points responsible for per game at 18.4 (16th), passing yards with 2,488 (19th), and in total offensive yards per game at 277.9 (30th), and was second in the Sun Belt in completion percentage at 68.8 percent (172-of-250), in passing yards per completion at 14.47, and yards per attempt at 9.95.



McCall ranked sixth in the Sun Belt with seven rushing touchdowns and 12th in rushing yards with 569 rushing yards from his quarterback position in Jamey Chadwell's spread option offense. McCall had a front row seat for Coastal Carolina's historic 2020 season which saw the Chanticleers win their first Sun Belt title. Coastal Carolina finished 11-1 and played in their first ever bowl game. Coastal also made its debut in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the Amway Coaches poll, ranking as high as ninth in the AP poll and ending up 14th in both national rankings.