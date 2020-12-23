Jake Bentley returns to the transfer portal

Former Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley has entered the transfer portal for a second time after spending one season playing for the Utah Utes.

COVID-19 has obviously caused tremendous damage and upheaval to the entire planet and that obviously includes sports.

With that in mind, the NCAA has given athletes flexibility by pausing eligibility clocks and former Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley is looking to take advantage of that new rule.

Bentley has entered the transfer portal after spending the 2020 season with the Utah Utes.

In his one season in the Pac-12, Bentley threw for 882 yards and six touchdowns with six interceptions.

Bentley spent four seasons at South Carolina, taking over the starting job six games into his freshman season of 2016. He ranks second in South Carolina history in career completion percentage (.625), third in career pass completions (626) and passing touchdowns (55), fourth in career passing yards (7,527) and is fifth in career total offense (7,670). As a starter, Bentley was 19-14 including the 2018 Outback Bowl when he was named MVP.

His final game at South Carolina was the season opener of 2019 as he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in his left foot on the final play of the North Carolina game. He would miss the rest of the season, graduate in December and then enter the transfer portal.

He landed in Utah but now, Bentley is on the move again as he will now have a rare sixth year in college.