The Citadel will play at South Florida

The Citadel Bulldogs continue to play the role of an independent football program in 2020 and they have now locked down three games on their schedule.

The Bulldogs will travel to South Florida to take on the program which is currently led by Hammond grad and Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. The game is set for September 12 and will mark Scott's debut as the USF head football coach.

The Citadel has already announced it will play at Clemson on September 19 and on September 26 game, it has a home game against FCS program Eastern Kentucky. The Bulldogs are hoping to add a fourth game to their schedule.