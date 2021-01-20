Chadwell adds to his Coach of the Year collection

This comes on the heels of the greatest season in the history of Coastal Carolina football. Chadwell led the Chanticleers to the program's first-ever Sun Belt Conference title and an 11-1 overall mark including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record. Coastal Carolina also competed in the program's first-ever FBS postseason bowl game.



Chadwell has also been named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the Associated Press Coach of the Year, The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year, the 2020 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, the Sporting News' 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year.



Other coaching honors for the third-year Chanticleer head coach include eing named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year, the Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year, and he was honored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) with the 2020 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award.



This season marked Coastal Carolina's first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.



The Chanticleers posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, the first two in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both Sun Belt Conference records. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record. Coastal Carolina finished the 2020 season ranked 14th in the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll.



