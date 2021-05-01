Shai Werts commits to Louisville

One of the most fascinating grad transfers on the market is former Newberry High standout Shai Werts who had a stellar career at Georgia Southern.
An All-Sun Belt Conference selection at quarterback, Werts' time in the transfer portal lasted less than a week as he has committed to Louisville.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Werts will work at receiver, a position he has been training for since the 2020 season ended.
Werts, who has one year of eligibility remaining, will also get a look for special teams returning both punts and kickoffs.
Playing in Georgia Southern's run-heavy option offense, Werts recorded 3,083 career rushing yards with 34 touchdowns, while also throwing for 3,777 yards and an additional 34 touchdowns. He leaves as the Sun Belt Conference's career leader in rushing yards by a quarterback.
Werts won a pair of bowl games at Georgia Southern. He was recently named the MVP for the 2020 New Orleans Bowl after he helped the Eagles defeat Louisiana Tech 38-3 by rushing for three touchdowns and passing for another. He was also named the 2018 Camellia Bowl MVP after a pair or rushing touchdowns helped Georgia Southern defeat Eastern Michigan 23-21.