Shai Werts commits to Louisville

Former Newberry High standout quarterback has a new school and a new positon.

One of the most fascinating grad transfers on the market is former Newberry High standout Shai Werts who had a stellar career at Georgia Southern.

An All-Sun Belt Conference selection at quarterback, Werts' time in the transfer portal lasted less than a week as he has committed to Louisville.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Werts will work at receiver, a position he has been training for since the 2020 season ended.

Werts, who has one year of eligibility remaining, will also get a look for special teams returning both punts and kickoffs.

Playing in Georgia Southern's run-heavy option offense, Werts recorded 3,083 career rushing yards with 34 touchdowns, while also throwing for 3,777 yards and an additional 34 touchdowns. He leaves as the Sun Belt Conference's career leader in rushing yards by a quarterback.