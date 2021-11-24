Pough named MEAC Coach of the Year

S.C. State head football coach Buddy Pough is honored after his team won the league's regular season title.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State racked up the post-season awards as announced by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

After leading the Bulldogs to the regular season title with a 5-0 league record, Buddy Pough was named the MEAC Coach of the Year. The program's all-time winningest coach will lead his team in next month's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta after winning his eighth conference title.

The All-MEAC teams were also released with defensive lineman Jablonski Green, linebackers Chad Gilchrist and B.J. Davis and defensive backs Decobie Durant and Zafir Kelly were each named First Team All-MEAC.

Running back Kendrell Flowers, receiver Will Vereen, tight end Yancey Washington and offensive lineman Nick Taiste were named to the Second-Team along with defensive linemen Patrick Godbolt and Octaveon Minter.