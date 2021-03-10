S.C. State earns first win of the season

In its first home game of the fall season, South Carolina State defeated Bethune-Cookman 42-35 after the visitors scored 28 unanswered points.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Donte Anthony and Kendrel Flowers both ran for two touchdowns and South Carolina State built a big lead before holding on for a 42-35 win over Bethune-Cookman in a battle of winless teams.

Flowers scored the opening touchdown but Darnell Deas returned the kickoff 95 yards to tie the game. Then the Bulldogs scored the next five touchdowns, taking a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.