Appalachian State wins the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Mountaineers from the Sun Belt are very familiar with Brooks Stadium having played Coastal Carolina in the regular season.

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Camerun Peoples ran for a bowl-record 317 yards and tied a record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State beat North Texas 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Peoples, a sophomore, surpassed the 307 yards rushing of Georgia Tech’s PJ Daniels in the 2004 Humanitarian Bowl. Peoples also became the seventh player to run for that many scores in a bowl game, a list that includes Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders and Toledo’s Kareem Hunt.