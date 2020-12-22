x
Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Appalachian State wins the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Mountaineers from the Sun Belt are very familiar with Brooks Stadium having played Coastal Carolina in the regular season.
Credit: AP
Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) runs past North Texas defensive back Upton Stout (18) during the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. Peoples gained 319 yards and scored five touchdowns on 23 carries to lead Appalachian State to a 56-28 win. (Keith Jacobs/The Sun News via AP)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Camerun Peoples ran for a bowl-record 317 yards and tied a record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State beat North Texas 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. 

Peoples, a sophomore, surpassed the 307 yards rushing of Georgia Tech’s PJ Daniels in the 2004 Humanitarian Bowl. Peoples also became the seventh player to run for that many scores in a bowl game, a list that includes Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders and Toledo’s Kareem Hunt. 

The Mountaineers remained perfect in bowls since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2014. North Texas had no answer for Peoples or the App State rushing game, which finished with 500 yards.