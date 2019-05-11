One day after he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Bryce Thompson was named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week, the Maxwell Football Club announced.

The Dutch Fork product recorded three interceptions in Saturday's win over UAB. The three picks tied a Tennessee record and Thompson became the first Volunteer player since 1999 to record three interceptions in one game.

All of Thompson's takeaways came in the first half with his first pick coming on the game's first offensive play, as he intercepted Blazers' quarterback Tyler Johnston III and returned the ball to the UAB 19-yard line to set up a Tennessee field goal.

Thompson won state titles at Ben Lippen and Dutch Fork as well as a Most Outstanding Player award in the 2017 Shrine Bowl.