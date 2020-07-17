Saturdays in the fall in Orangeburg won't be the same

The decision by the MEAC to cancel fall sports may be the right decision but it was still a tough call for S.C. State to receive.

The 19th season of Buddy Ball will have to wait until 2021.

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough spent his Thursday meeting with the media and answering questions about the decision by the MEAC to cancel fall sports due to the pandemic.

For a guy who has been in the coaching profession since the mid-1970s, Pough admits it will be strange this fall when he spends 11 Saturdays away from the sidelines.

Last season, the Bulldogs went 8-3 and earned a share of the conference title. Pough also surpassed the legendary Willie Jeffries as the program's all-time winningest coach. But the momentum from last year is on hold as the Bulldogs wait to learn when they will return to the field.