The Mocs went 3-2 overall last season, dropping a hard-fought 13-10 decision at FBS Western Kentucky in the fall before going 3-1 in league play in the spring before opting out of the remainder of the season. Chattanooga was nationally ranked for five weeks last season, entering the top 10 at No. 9 in the Stats Perform poll on March 22 after topping 11th-ranked Furman. A win over No. 11 Wofford on Feb. 27 propelled the Mocs into the national top 25 for the first time on the season. Coach Rusty Wright returns all 25 starters for his third season on the sidelines as he begins UTC’s quest for its first title since 2015. The Mocs claimed four first-place votes and 59 points in the coaches poll and 18 of 30 first-place votes and 248 points in the media poll.



Samford edged defending SoCon champion VMI in the coaches poll, getting 52 votes to the Keydets’ 50. Both squads picked up two first-place votes. The Bulldogs went 4-3 in the spring, earning wins over No. 20 Wofford and No. 23 Mercer and dropping contests to No. 17 Furman and No. 19 VMI in overtime.



VMI, which went 6-2 overall (6-1 SoCon) in 2020-21 and finished the season ranked No. 12 in both the AFCA and Stats Perform polls, was picked second in the media poll, collecting six first-place votes and 217 points to finish well ahead of a three-way tie for third between ETSU (three first-place votes), Furman (one) and Samford (two) with 181 points each.



ETSU, which went 4-2 and finished the season ranked in both the AFCA and Stats Perform polls, was fourth in the coaches poll, collecting the remaining first-place vote and totaling 49 points as the second through fourth spots were separated by the just three points. The Bucs also return every starter from last season.



Furman was fifth in the coaches poll with 34 points, followed by Mercer (29), The Citadel (22), Wofford (21) and Western Carolina (eight), which is under the direction of first-year Catamount coach Kerwin Bell this season. In the media poll, Mercer was sixth with 123 points, followed by Wofford (108), The Citadel (79) and Western Carolina (32).

