Bobby Bentley lands in Tampa

Former South Carolina assistant coach is reportedly headed to USF where he will be the wide receivers coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bobby Bentley has found a new job and it will take him to Tampa where he will be reunited with a former colleague.

According to a report in Football Scoop.com, Bentley has been hired to be the receivers coach at South Florida where he will work under former Clemson co-offensive coordinator and Hammond graduate Jeff Scott who is entering his second season as the head coach of the Bulls.

This will be the second time Bentley and Scott have been on the same staff. In 2007, Bentley was the head coach at Presbyterian College and Scott was his wide receivers coach. In fact, that was the start of Scott's coaching career on the college level as he had just led Blythewood High School to the Class 3A state championship.

Now, the two will work together again in a reversal of the roles the two had in Clinton.

Bentley spent the previous five seasons on the South Carolina staff where he was initially hired by Will Muschamp to coach the running backs. He would finish his tenure as the tight ends coach.

Before that, he had been an offensive analyst at Auburn from 2014-2015. In the high school ranks, Bentley turned Byrnes into a powerhouse and led the Rebels to four consecutive state championships from 2002-2005.