Coastal Carolina improves to 7-0

The Chanticleers are the only undefeated team left in the Palmetto State after Saturday's win over South Alabama

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Grayson McCall threw for 203 yards and a score, Massimo Biscardi had three field goals and No. 15 Coastal Carolina held South Alabama without a field goal to start 7-0 with a 23-6 victory Saturday night.

McCall completed 16 of 23 passes including a 9 yard scoring pass to C.J. Marable as the Chanticleers (5-0 Sun Belt Conference) outgained the Jaguars (3-4, 2-2) by more than 100 yards, including 236 yards on the ground, and the defense recorded recorded five sacks.