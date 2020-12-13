Dutch Fork graduates find the end zone for Tennessee

Receiver Jalin Hyatt and cornerback Bryce Thompson register touchdowns as the Volunteers defeated Vanderbilt 42-17.

Tennessee snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday with a 42-17 victory over Vanderbilt and a pair of Dutch Fork graduates played key roles for the Volunteers.

Freshman WR Jalin Hyatt caught his second career touchdown pass, a 26-yard catch and run right before halftime. He finished with 81 receiving yards with a career high five receptions.

Junior CB Bryce Thompson scored his first career touchdown after intercepting Ken Seals and returning it 18 yards for a touchdown to put the Vols ahead 14-10 in the second quarter. With that pick-6, Thompson increased his career interception total to eight. Thompson has two INTs this season and had three in each of his first two years with the Vols. For his career, Thompson has forced 10 turnovers (eight INTs and two forced fumbles).

Thompson won state titles at Dutch Fork and Ben Lippen while doing most of his damage on offense as a running back, receiver and occasionally he ran the ball out of the wildcat. But he also played defensive back for Dutch Fork and has transitioned nicely to a full-time defensive back.