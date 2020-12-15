Coastal Carolina assistant named Broyles award semifinalist

Staggs is a former defensive coordinator at Charleston Southern and Furman. He started his coaching career at Lexington High School working as an assistant under his uncle, the legendary Jimmie Satterfield. From 2003-2007, Chad worked as a graduate assistant at South Carolina under Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier. He helped coach the secondary and linebackers, as well as working with the scout team. During that span, South Carolina played in both the 2005 Independence and 2006 Liberty Bowls.

In his second year at Coastal Carolina University, Staggs' defense ranks in the top 40 nationally in 12 statistical categories including second in turnovers forced (22), third in interceptions (14), 16th in scoring defense (18.7 ppg), 18th in fumbles recovered (8), 19th in sacks per game (3.00), 20th in fourth-down conversion percentage defense (40.0 percent), 25th in passing efficiency defense (118.31), 28th in total defense (340.7 ypg), 31st in passing yards allowed (202.8 ypg), 36th in defensive touchdowns (1), and 39th in both rushing yards allowed (137.9 ypg) and third-down conversion percentage defense (37.4 percent).



Staggs' defense this season has had a player earn Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week recognition six times, while four Chants in Tarron Jackson (8.5 sacks), C.J. Brewer (6.5), Jeffrey Gunter (6.5), and Silas Kelly (4.5) all rank in the top 10 in the conference in sacks.



Cornerback D'Jordan Strong leads the nation in interceptions with five, as 11 different Chants have picked up at least one turnover for the CCU defense this season.



A selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA narrowed the list of nominees to 15 semi-finalists. Five finalists will be selected from the list of semi-finalists then an overall winner.



