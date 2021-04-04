Newberry College defeats Erskine College 54-14

The Wolves improve to 4-1 in their spring season with a tenacious defense and an efficient offense.

Newberry College recorded 48 unanswered points in a 54-14 win over Erskine College Saturday at Setzler Field.

The 54 points are the most in a game since defeating Virginia University of Lynchburg 55-7 in 2017.

Bryson Woodruff opened the scoring for the Wolves with a 12-yard end around. The two-point conversion was no good and Newberry led 6-0 in the first quarter.

After a Lenoir-Rhyne touchdown, the Wolves responded with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Dre Harris from Mid-Carolina product Cade Ruff. The two-point conversion was no good but the Wolves led 12-7 and they would not trail for the rest of the game.