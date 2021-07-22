Coastal Carolina puts two players on the Biletnikoff Award watch list

Isaiah Likely and Jaivon Heiligh are two of the best receiving threats in the country.

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina has two skill players on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. That award goes to college football's top receiver.

Jaivon Heiligh was an All-Sun Belt first-team selection last season and after he finished second in the Sun Belt with 65 catches and he was two yards shy of 1,000 yards receiving. He was third in the league in that category third in the conference with 10 receiving touchdowns.

Heiligh was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team this week.

The other Chanitcleer on the Biletnikoff is Isaiah Likely who as a tight end, is eligible for the award which honors the best receiver - regardless of position.