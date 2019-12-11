Four South Carolina State players have been honored by the MEAC after their 62-21 victory over Howard.

De'Montrez Burroughs is the MEAC offensive player of the week after he set a school record for most touchdown catches in a game with five. The senior finished the game with seven receptions for 140 yards,

Quarterback Corey Fields is the league's rookie of the week after he completed 18 of 29 passes for 333 yards and a program-record seven touchdowns. Fields tied Florida A&M’s Pat Bonner for second in MEAC history with seven touchdown passes in a single game.

S.C. State senior Alex Taylor has been honored as MEAC offensive lineman of the week on several occasions and he adds another weekly award to his resume.

Bulldog punter Cliff Benjamin, Jr. registered three punts for 132 yards for an average of 44 yards with a long of 51 yards and three kicks inside the 20. The Holly Hill native was named the MEAC specialist of the week.