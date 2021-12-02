Coastal Carolina QB headlines All-Sun Belt teams

Grayson McCall is named the Sun Belt Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second consecutive season, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.

McCall is one of 16 players to be named All-Sun Belt which matches a program high from 2020. He becomes one of just four student-athletes in the history of the Sun Belt Conference to pick up multiple Player of the Year honors and do it in back-to-back years – (Ja’Von Rolland-Jones, Arkansas State – 2016 and 2017; Ryan Aplin, Arkansas State – 2011 and 2012; and Brandon Kennedy, North Texas – 2002 and 2003).

The redshirt sophomore quarterback was 9-1 on the season as a starter while missing two games due to an upper-body injury. A Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Award semifinalist, as well as a two-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week honoree, McCall leads all of NCAA FBS in passing efficiency (207.9) which would shatter the NCAA single-season record of 203.1 set by Mac Jones of Alabama last season. He also leads all of FBS in yards per pass attempt (12.12 yards) and ranks second nationally in passing yards per completion (16.61 yards). Despite missing two games and playing only the first half in two other games due to blowout wins, McCall has still put up some gaudy numbers. He leads the Sun Belt in completion percentage (73.0), passing efficiency (207.9), passing touchdowns (23), passing yards per game (255.8), passing yards per completion (16.61), points responsible for (168), points responsible per game (16.8), total offense per game (280.8), and yards per pass attempt (12.12).

Joining McCall on the All-Sun Belt first team was running back Shermari Jones, receiver Jaivon Heiligh, tight end Isaiah Likely, defensive end Josaiah Stewart, cornerback D’Jordan Strong, defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, and linebacker Silas Kelly. Offensive lineman Willie Lampkin and bandit Jeffrey Gunter were named to the second team.

Offensive lineman Trey Carter and safety Alex Spillum were joined on the third team by Heiligh (return specialist) while picking up honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors were Teddy Gallagher, Kameron Brown, Enock Makonzo, and Brayden Bennett, the Southside product and son of former Gamecock running back Brandon Bennett.

With his third-team honor this season, Carter joins Shamarious Gilmore of Georgia State as the first-ever five-time All-Sun Belt honorees in the conference’s history.

Several local products were named All-Sun Belt.