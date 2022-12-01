SC Football Hall of Fame announces its list of Blanchard-Rogers Trophy finalIsts

Each year, the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame honors the most outstanding player with ties to the Palmetto State.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by Hale's Jewelers, an award which is presented to the most outstanding college player with South Carolina ties.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is named after Felix “Doc” Blanchard and George Rogers, Heisman Trophy winners in the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

The list of finalists are:

Andrew Booth, Clemson, Defensive Back

Decobie Durant, South Carolina State, Defensive Back

Mataeo Durant, Duke, Running Back

Jaylan Foster, South Carolina, Safety

D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State, Linebacker

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, Quarterback

Channing Tindall, Georgia, Linebacker

Last year, University of South Carolina running back Kevin Harris, who was the 2020 SEC leader in rushing, received the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy from Gamecock great, George Rogers. Two years ago, the Trophy was given to 2020 #1 overall NFL Draft pick and former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, who just completed his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.