15 Coastal Carolina improves to 8-0

The Chanticleers used big plays on offense and turnovers on defense to pull out a its first win over Appalachian State.

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Reese White ran for a 3-yard, go-ahead touchdown and No. 15 Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State for the first time in school history to maintain its perfect 8-0 season with a 34-23 victory.

The Chanticleers went to 6-0 in the Sun Belt Conference and moved a win away from clinching the league's East Division and reaching the conference title game.