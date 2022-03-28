South Carolina State has spring fever

The Bulldogs are looking to build upon the 2021 campaign where they won another MEAC title and then upset Jackson State to win the Celebration Bowl.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State football has experienced a resurgance in the last few years and in 2021, the Bulldogs knocked off a 10-win Jackson State team to win the Celebration Bowl.

But with the calendar moving to March means spring practice and the Bulldogs just wrapped up their first week of drills which featured three of the allotted 15 workouts.

Head coach Buddy Pough, the program's all-time winningest coach, has been pleased with the way his team has come into the spring with a degree of focus and hunger to improve and not become complacent.

Rising sophomore offensive lineman Nick Taiste, a White Knoll graduate, was named Second Team All-MEAC in 2021. He is using the spring to improve individually and he says that attitude has taken hold of not only the offensive line but also the entire team.