Shawn Elliott leads Georgia State to a LendingTree Bowl win

Camden native and former South Carolina offensive line coach Shawn Elliott has now won his second bowl game as the head coach of Georgia State.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Redshirt freshman Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday in the LendingTree Bowl.

The Panthers finished 6-4. They scored touchdowns on four consecutive first-half possessions and Brown’s touchdown passes came in the second quarter to three receivers.

2020 LENDINGTREE BOWL CHAMPS!! Awesome job by a great group of men. #startfastfinishstrong #WinTheBATL pic.twitter.com/gPuEbtG7YM — Shawn Elliott GSU (@CoachSElliott) December 27, 2020

Destin Coates added 117 yards and a touchdown rushing, part of a 227-yard day on the ground for Georgia State. Western Kentucky was 5-7.