Coastal Carolina tight end leaving for the NFL

Isaiah Likely has been a playmaker for the Chanticleers for the past four seasons and one of Grayson McCall's favorite targets.

CONWAY, S.C. — He is one of the premier receiving tight ends in the country and a big reason why Coastal Carolina has recorded back-to-back 11-win seasons.

Isaiah Likely will now see what he can do at the next level. Likely has officially declared for the NFL Draft, making that announcement on social media.

This past season, Likely led the Chanticleers with 12 touchdowns and was second on the team with 912 yards receiving.

The Massachusetts native was named a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Pro Football Network. He was also a First Team All-Sun Belt selection and received invitations to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Likely was also named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award which is presented to the nation’s most outstanding tight end.