Dillon Bredesen's 27-yard field goal in overtime lifted South Carolina State to a 20-17 win at Norfolk State in the regular season finale on Saturday.

The victory gave the Bulldogs a share of the MEAC title. The first league title for the program since 2014.

Bredesen had tied the game with a 29-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation.

Corey Fields threw for 286 yards while Labron Morris ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Gerald Hulett’s eight-yard touchdown run late in the fourth put the Spartans on top 17-14 with 58 seconds remaining. But Fields led the Bulldogs down the field and Bredesen tied the game with two seconds left.

In the overtime period, Bredesen had put the Bulldogs in front 20-17. The Spartans' field goal attempt was blocked, sealing the victory for the Bulldogs.

With the win, South Carolina State improves to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the MEAC. The Bulldogs finished tied for first in the conference with North Carolina A&T who will head to the Celebration Bowl after winning the head to head battle with the Bulldogs.

But the season may not be over for head coach Buddy Pough and the Bulldogs who are hoping their resume will earn them an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs. S.C. State has a signature win in week one over a Wofford team that was ranked eighth at the time. The win over the Terriers looks even better after they defeated The Citadel Saturday to win the Southern Conference championship outright.

Also, one of the Bulldogs' losses came in Tampa to South Florida which is a Division One program in the American Athletic Conference. The other two losses were to 12th-ranked FAMU (42-38) and #25 NCA&T (22-20).

Throw in the fact the Bulldogs are co-MEAC champions and the committee might just look at their body of work as one deserving of playing at least another week.

The Bulldogs will find out Sunday if they will receive an invitation to the FCS Playoffs.