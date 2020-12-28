Coastal Carolina sees two declare for the NFL Draft

C.J. Marable and Tarron Jackson have played their last down for the Chanticleers and both will leave quite the legacy in Conway.

One day after Coastal Carolina's season came to an end, two of its biggest playmakers have declared for the NFL Draft.

Both running back C.J. Marable and defensive lineman Tarron Jackson could have come back for an extra year but both figure the time is right to begin preparing for their next chapter.

Marable was the workhorse of the Chanticleer offense, leading the team with 887 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns. He was also effective in the passing game as he made 31 catches for 228 yards and seven scores. He was named First Team All-Sun Belt.

After transferring from Presbyterian College, Marable's three years in Conway saw him 2,691 career rushing yards. That number is second most in program history behind the all-time leader De’Angelo Henderson who rushed for 4,635 yards 2013-2016.

The reigning Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson had several All-America awards including a second-team selection by CBS Sports/247 Sports.

For the season, he totaled 54 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles. The Aiken native and former Silver Bluff standout leaves as the program's all-time leader in career sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hurries.