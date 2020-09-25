Midlands products will be wearing Tennessee orange Saturday night

A pair of Dutch Fork Silver Foxes and one Airport Eagle are on the Tennessee roster.

When the Tennessee Volunteers arrive in Columbia for Saturday's game, some familiar names will be on the field on the opposing sideline.

Dutch Fork products Bryce Thompson and Jalin Hyatt along with Airport graduate Paxton Brooks represent the Midlands contingent on the Tennessee roster.

Thompson is a junior cornerback, while Brooks is a junior punter and kickoff specialist. Both players are 1-1 against South Carolina.

Dutch Fork graduate Jalin Hyatt was at Williams-Brice Stadium last December as he helped the Silver Foxes win a fourth consecutive 5A state championship With Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt on the sidlelines watching, Hyatt pulled off a three-touchdown day including the game-winning catch in overtime.