Kickoff times coming online for Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — College football kickoff times continue to come online throughout the country and in Conway, the reigning Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have five game times set.
The Chanticleers will open the season at home versus Jeff Monken and the Army Black Knights on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Coastal will then host former Big South Conference foe Gardner-Webb at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 10, before wrapping up the three-game season-opening homestand with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff with Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 17. Both games will also air on ESPN+.
Kickoff for the Sun Belt Conference road game at Georgia State on Sept. 22 will be at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Ga., and air on ESPNU. Last year, the Panthers came to Conway and defeated CCU, the first win over a ranked opponent in the history of Georgia State football. Georgia State is led by head coach Shawn Elliott, the Camden native who is a former South Carolina offensive line coach.
The fifth game on the Chanticleer schedule which has an official start time is on Thursday night, Nov. 3, as Appalachian State comes to Brooks Stadium with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Game times for the remaining seven games of the 2022 season will be announced at later dates.