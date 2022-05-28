Kickoff times coming online for Coastal Carolina

There are five games on Coastal Carolina's 2022 schedule which has the kickoff time set including the first four games of the season.

CONWAY, S.C. — College football kickoff times continue to come online throughout the country and in Conway, the reigning Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have five game times set.

The Chanticleers will open the season at home versus Jeff Monken and the Army Black Knights on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Coastal will then host former Big South Conference foe Gardner-Webb at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 10, before wrapping up the three-game season-opening homestand with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff with Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 17. Both games will also air on ESPN+.



Kickoff for the Sun Belt Conference road game at Georgia State on Sept. 22 will be at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Ga., and air on ESPNU. Last year, the Panthers came to Conway and defeated CCU, the first win over a ranked opponent in the history of Georgia State football. Georgia State is led by head coach Shawn Elliott, the Camden native who is a former South Carolina offensive line coach.