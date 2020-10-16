x
Feeling great but Saban is still sidelined

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will not be leading his team in Saturday's prime time showdown with Georgia.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama's Nick Saban reacts to a call from the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2010, at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

(Associated Press) --- Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per SEC and NCAA guidelines. 

The Southeastern Conference follows protocols set forth by the CDC for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. 

Saban is self-isolating at home and according to an interpretation of NCAA rules coaches aren’t allowed to use technology to call in plays or communicate with the team during a game while in quarantine because of COVID-19. 

The 68-year-old Saban remains asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 and Alabama said in statement that he was evaluated by team doctor Jimmy Robinson Thursday “and is doing fine." The school added Saban “is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily.”