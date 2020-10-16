Feeling great but Saban is still sidelined

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will not be leading his team in Saturday's prime time showdown with Georgia.

(Associated Press) --- Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per SEC and NCAA guidelines.

The Southeastern Conference follows protocols set forth by the CDC for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Saban is self-isolating at home and according to an interpretation of NCAA rules coaches aren’t allowed to use technology to call in plays or communicate with the team during a game while in quarantine because of COVID-19.