Derion Kendrick lands at Georgia

Former Clemson cornerback is transferring to Georgia after three years in the Tiger program.

After recent reports stating that Derion Kendrick was going to transfer to Georgia, Kendrick made it official Tuesday night.

Kendrick was a First Team All-ACC cornerback in 2020 for the Tigers but he was dismissed from the team in February with head coach Dabo Swinney saying at the time, "sometimes, it's just time for a change".

A former 5-star prospect out of South Pointe High School, Kendrick won four state titles as a quarterback for the Stallions. He came to Clemson as a receiver but moved to cornerback where he quickly worked his way into the starting lineup.

Kendrick played in nine of the Tigers’ 12 games last season, with eight starts and he led the team with six passes broken up. He also had an interception.