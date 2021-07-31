Benedict finally enters the preseason

The Tigers had their fall 2020 season cancelled due to COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It has been nearly 18 months since Chennis Berry was introduced as the head football coach of the Benedict Tigers.

But Saturday marked the first preseason practice for the Tigers who saw their 2020 season cancelled due to COVID-19.

They did have spring practice, but practice on the late day of July adds heightened awareness as the season opener September 4 is just around the corner.

Saturday evening's practice got off to a great start with plenty of enthusiasm on the part of the coaches, players and staff. But after roughly 20 minutes of pre-practice work, lightning in the area would cause the workout to be called.