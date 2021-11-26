Louisiana Tech parts ways with Skip Holtz

Former South Carolina assistant will coach in the final game of the regular season before packing up his things as he plots his next coaching job.

RUSTON, La. — The Skip Holtz tenure at Louisiana Tech will end Saturday in the regular season finale against Rice.

The school announced on Friday it is parting ways with Holtz after nine seasons.

Holtz was 64-49 with the Bulldogs and he led the program to seven consecutive bowl games where he had a 6-1 record.

Two years ago, Holtz led the program to its first ever FBS 10-win season as Louisiana Tech split a share of the Conference USA West Division with UAB.

This season, the Bulldogs are struggling with a 3-8 record which will mark the first losing season since Holtz came to Ruston prior to the 2013 season. The record included three losses against Mississippi State, SMU and N.C. State by a combined 10 points.