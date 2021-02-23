The Citadel releases its 2021 football schedule



The Southern Conference schedule kicks off on Oct. 2 with the Military Classic of the South against VMI for Parents' Weekend. That game will be followed by a pair of road contests at ETSU (Oct. 9) and Furman (Oct. 16).



The Bulldogs close out the month of October with a pair of home games. The Citadel takes on Western Carolina on Oct. 23 and Mercer on Oct. 30. The game against the Bears will serve as the Hall of Fame game.



The month of November will feature a pair of road games at Samford (Nov. 6) and Chattanooga (Nov. 20). The Citadel will celebrate Homecoming on Nov. 13 against Wofford.