The Citadel releases its 2021 football schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Five days before it begins an eight-game spring football schedule, the Citadel has released its 2021 football schedule in the fall.
The Citadel will open the season on Sept. 4 with a game at Coastal Carolina.
After the September 11 home opener against Charleston Southern, the team will have an open date before a September 25 trip to Orangeburg to face South Carolina State.
The Southern Conference schedule kicks off on Oct. 2 with the Military Classic of the South against VMI for Parents' Weekend. That game will be followed by a pair of road contests at ETSU (Oct. 9) and Furman (Oct. 16).
The Bulldogs close out the month of October with a pair of home games. The Citadel takes on Western Carolina on Oct. 23 and Mercer on Oct. 30. The game against the Bears will serve as the Hall of Fame game.
The month of November will feature a pair of road games at Samford (Nov. 6) and Chattanooga (Nov. 20). The Citadel will celebrate Homecoming on Nov. 13 against Wofford.
