Newberry College unveils 2022 schedule

The reigning South Atlantic Conference Champion will kick off the season Saturday September 3 with a home game against Allen University.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The road map for the reigning champions of the South Atlantic Conference has been revealed.

With the release of the 2022 football schedule, most of the kickoff times have been set.

On September 3, the Wolves will kick off the season at 6:00 p.m. against Allen University who will make the drive from Columbia to Newberry for the first meeting ever between these two programs.

Road games to North Greenville and new SAC member Emory and Henry follow before the Wolves return home for their conference opener against Erskine who is an associate member of the SAC this season.

Newberry College went 10-3 this past season, winning the SAC and advancing to the second round of the Division II playoffs.

2022 Newberry College Football Schedule

Sept 3 Allen University, 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 10 at North Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Emory and Henry, 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 24 Erskine, 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Carson-Newman

Oct. 8 Barton College, 4:00 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Catawba

Oct. 22 at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2:00 p.m.

Oct. 29 Limestone, 4:00 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Wingate