Georgia celebrates a national championship

A look at what went down after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Once the clock hit zeroes in Indianapolis and the fireworks and confetti was released. Georgia celebrated its first national championship in more than 40 years.

The Bulldogs defeated Alabama 33-18 and avenged a loss in the SEC Championship.

In the aftermath of the celebration, Georgia quarterback Stetson Barrett spent time taking pictures with family and friends. Georgia legend Vince Dooley was beaming with excitement but he was unable to verbally express his excitement as he had a case of laryngitis.

For head coach Kirby Smart, he is one of a handful of men to lead their alma mater to a national championship with Steve Spurrier being the most well-known in these parts.