The Chennis Berry era at Benedict is just weeks away

After its fall season was cancelled due to the pandemic, Benedict College is preparing for its first game in two years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After Benedict's first preseason practice was cut short Saturday night due to lightning, Monday was kinder to the Tigers.

The first preseason practice of the Chennis Berry era is in the books. Berry was hired in February of 2020 but when the SIAC cancelled all fall sports last year, that means Berry would have to a year and a half for his debut as the Tigers' head coach.