The Chennis Berry era at Benedict is just weeks away

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After Benedict's first preseason practice was cut short Saturday night due to lightning, Monday was kinder to the Tigers.
The first preseason practice of the Chennis Berry era is in the books. Berry was hired in February of 2020 but when the SIAC cancelled all fall sports last year, that means Berry would have to a year and a half for his debut as the Tigers' head coach.
While the team did have spring practice earlier this year, preseason camp exudes a heightened awareness with the season just around the corner. Monday's practice was high energy with an emphasis on discipline which Berry wants to be the cornerstone of his program.