17 Coastal Carolina defeats Kansas 49-22

The Chanticleers run their record to 2-0 as they defeated the Jayhawks from the Big 12 conference.

CONWAY, S.C. — CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Reese White ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, Grayson McCall threw for two scores and ran for a third and No. 17 Coastal Carolina beat Kansas for the third straight season, 49-22 on Friday night.

The Jayhawks cut things to 28-22 midway through the third quarter after quarterback Jason Bean ran for two long touchdowns. But White added his final two touchdowns after that as Coastal Caorlina opened up a big lead.