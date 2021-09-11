17 Coastal Carolina defeats Kansas 49-22

CONWAY, S.C. — CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Reese White ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, Grayson McCall threw for two scores and ran for a third and No. 17 Coastal Carolina beat Kansas for the third straight season, 49-22 on Friday night.
Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Chanticleers won for the 13th time in their last 14 games. McCall was 17-of-21 passing for 245 yards.
The Jayhawks cut things to 28-22 midway through the third quarter after quarterback Jason Bean ran for two long touchdowns. But White added his final two touchdowns after that as Coastal Caorlina opened up a big lead.
The Chanticleers improved to 2-0 with the win and will play at Buffalo next Saturday at 12:00 p.m. It will mark the first Saturday contest in 2021 for the Chanticleers.