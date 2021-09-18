A familiar face will be on the Georgia sideline

Former South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp joined the Georgia staff as an analyst before being elevated to full-time status in August.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the Gamecocks make their way to the field at Sanford Stadium, some of the players will no doubt be on the look out for former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp who is on the Bulldog staff.

When Muschamp was let go after nearly five seasons in charge of the Gamecock program, it wasn't long before he landed on the Georgia staff as an analyst with the official announcement coming in February.

In August, Muschamp was elevated to an on-the-field coaching role when special teams coordinator Scott Cochran stepped away for health reasons.

Muschamp is essentially overseeing Georgia's special teams but can add his expertise in other areas.

Several of the Gamecock players admit they will gladly seek out their former coach but running back Kevin Harris says that the socializing will be brief because "we have a game to play".

