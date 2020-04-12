Coastal Carolina lands a top 10 opponent for Saturday

After it's scheduled game with Liberty was cancelled due to COVID issues, Coastal Carolina was able to lure BYU to Conway for a Saturday night showdown.

Coastal Carolina University’s football team will host Brigham Young University Saturday after the football matchup against Liberty University was cancelled as a result of COVID-19 protocols and precautions.

This matchup which was officially announced on Thursday will feature two teams ranked in the top 15 of the Associated Press Top 25. Coastal Carolina is ranked 14th while BYU is eighth.

Kickoff at Brooks Stadium is set for 5:30 p.m.

“As a result of following COVID-19 protocols and precautions within the Liberty program, our game with the Flames has been canceled,” Coastal Carolina University’s athletics department announced in a statement.

“However, in this fluid environment, it’s crucial to explore contingencies and this opportunity was presented. In conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN, we have been able to schedule another top 25 matchup this week with BYU coming to Conway and Brooks Stadium.”