Buddy Pough continues to be the driving force of S.C. State football

The program's all-time winningest coach says he has a lot of coaching still left to do and is not thinking about hanging up the headsets just yet.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It will be a busy day Saturday in Orangeburg as South Carolina State will finally host its Parade of Champions. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and will be headlined by the reigning MEAC and Celebration Bowl champion football team.

Later in the day, spring practice will conclude with the annual Garnet and Blue Game and that will close the chapter on the 21st spring for Buddy Pough as the head coach of the Bulldogs.

A former offensive lineman at S.C. State, Pough has the program to the point where it is drawing comparisons to those elite teams who were led back in the day by the legendary Willie Jeffries.