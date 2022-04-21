Buddy Pough continues to be the driving force of S.C. State football

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It will be a busy day Saturday in Orangeburg as South Carolina State will finally host its Parade of Champions. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and will be headlined by the reigning MEAC and Celebration Bowl champion football team.
Later in the day, spring practice will conclude with the annual Garnet and Blue Game and that will close the chapter on the 21st spring for Buddy Pough as the head coach of the Bulldogs.
A former offensive lineman at S.C. State, Pough has the program to the point where it is drawing comparisons to those elite teams who were led back in the day by the legendary Willie Jeffries.
The recent success of the Bulldogs has given Pough something to think about in terms of when he might call it a career. Pough is having so much fun coaching in 2022 that he joked "I think I'd probably do it for nothing". But in all seriousness, leading the team to a win over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl last December has given Pough the belief that his team can once again make that trip to Atlanta for a bowl game with national implications.