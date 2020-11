The 16th-ranked Chanticleers stay unbeaten with an impressive win at Texas State, a win which gives them the Sun Belt Conference East Division title.

SAN MARCOS. Texas (AP) - C.J. Marable ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns and No. 16 Coastal Carolina wrapped up the Sun Belt Conference East Division title with a 49-14 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

The Chanticleers - 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the Sun Belt - had 572 yards of offense in extending their winning streak to 10 games. They moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision three seasons ago.