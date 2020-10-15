Coastal Carolina football makes history

The Chanticleers record their first victory over a Top 25 team.

Coastal Carolina placekicker Massimo Biscardi put a 40-yard game-winning field goal through the uprights with just :04 seconds remaining in the contest to give the Chanticleers the program's first-ever win over an FBS top 25 nationally-ranked program with a 30-27 victory at No. 21 Louisiana on Wednesday night in Lafayette, La.



The win puts Coastal at 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play for the first time in the program's history as a Sun Belt member (since 2017).

Coastal is off to a 4-0 start to the season for the first time since 2015 and just the fourth time in program history (2013, 2014, and 2015).



The current four-game winning streak this season is the longest in a single season in Coastal's young FBS history.

Louisiana is led by former Furman quarterback and former Clemson assistant Billy Napier. The Rajun Cajuns came into the contest ranked 21st in both the Associated Press and the Coaches Poll.