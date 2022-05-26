Another big moment for Boulware

This week's South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremonies saw Peter Boulware make a second acceptance speech in less than a month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On April 29, Peter Boulware was in Greenville where he was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

Earlier this week, Boulware was on the stage at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center where he made his second acceptance speech in less than a month.

The Spring Valley graduate who won a national championship at Florida State and a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.