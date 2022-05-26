Another big moment for Boulware

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On April 29, Peter Boulware was in Greenville where he was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.
Earlier this week, Boulware was on the stage at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center where he made his second acceptance speech in less than a month.
The Spring Valley graduate who won a national championship at Florida State and a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.
Boulware was one of 11 new members into the SCAHOF which reaches all sports and all schools throughout the Palmetto State or those natives of the state who excelled beyond the South Carolina borders.