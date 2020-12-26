Coastal Carolina Preview - The Cure Bowl

Jamey Chadwell weigh in on playing a bowl game in a recruiting hotbed and why he gave a former Lexington assistant coach total autonomy to run the defense.

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina's first bowl game in its history will take place in an area that is quite fertile for recruiting.

CCU head football coach Jamey Chadwell and his staff have made more than a few trips to Florida to visit prospects. Tonight, the entire Chanticleer team is in Orlando for the matchup with Liberty in the Cure Bowl. Not only does Chadwell hope his team can make history, but he also hopes taking his team to Orlando will serve as a recruiting pitch to those players in the area that Conway can be a springboard to realizing your goals of playing football at a high level.

If high school players have been checking out the national rankings, they have noticed the Chanticleers rising in the polls. But in order to keep the program among the nation's best, Chadwell and his staff have to continue to bring in elite players and this bowl game in Orlando can serve as a three-hour advertisement for Chanticleer football and the city of Conway.

"We've got five coaches on our staff who are dedicated to the state of Florida. That's an important piece for us," said Chadwell.

"One, location-wise, you're not far from there from that standpoint, similar weather for the most part. So, there's a lot of qualities that the student who play for us, it fees like home here. Two, there's great football here. There's great coaches. There's a lot of talent. So for us to be able to go in there (to Florida) and pull some guys out of there in that area is big for us and we're hoping we can continue to do that. We're happy with the ones we have from that area. They're all contributors. They are all going to be big contributors before they leave here. So we feel like if we can continue to recruit that state and recruit that area and recruit the central Florida area there, it's going to bode well for us as we go in the future. The great thing is, they can leave the state - I know there are a lot of great in-state programs there - but they can leave the state and play for a great conference in the Sun Belt and have an opportunity to play for a top 10 team and do it in a location that's close to the water. So there's a lot of good things going there."

Former Lexington assistant runs the Coastal Defense

One constant in Jamey Chadwell's head coaching career is his defensive coordinator.

From North Greenville to Delta State to Charleston Southern and now Coastal Carolina, Chad Staggs has been his defensive coordinator.

Chad is a graduate of Landrum High School in the Upstate. He started his coaching career at Lexington High School working under his uncle, the late Jimmie Satterfield. Chad then moved to a job as a graduate assistant coach at South Carolina under Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier.

He was in that capacity from 2003-2007 before getting his first full-time coaching position on the college level. In 2008, he was named defensive backs coach at Charleston Southern. Chadwell was an assistant on that team and when Chadwell left to take over the program at North Greenville, he brought Staggs with him to run the defense. Staggs has been a defensive coordinator ever since. He worked under Chadwell at Delta State and then at Charleston Southern.

From 2017-2018, Staggs was the defensive coordinator at Furman but when Chadwell was named the Coastal Carolina head coach in January of 2019, he rejoined Chadwell in Conway.

The first time the two met was when both Staggs and Chadwell were working a South Carolina football camp. At the time, Chadwell was a Charleston Southern assistant and Staggs was holding down his role as a graduate assistant coach. Many times, that's how relationships are forged and more than a decade later, Staggs and Chadwell are still working together and winning.

"The thing that Coach (Staggs) does, he's extremely detailed and extremely organized and he knows his Xs and Os," Chadwell said.

"But the thing he does, I think, as well as anybody in the country is he gets those young men to play with a relentless fire and passion. If you want our team, they do a great job of scheming, etc. But they play hard for each other and that's a talent. That's hard to do. A lot of coaches can be brilliant in a lot of ways but they don't know how to get the team to play that way and he does."

Chadwell gives Staggs the autonomy to run the defense and there is no micro-managing from the head coach.

"When you hire somebody, you want to trust that they are going to do their job and you hire the right person to run the show," Chadwell said.