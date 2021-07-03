College Football Saturday

Two packs of Bulldogs were in action as the spring football season is part of March.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For the first time since November of 2019, South Carolina State played a football game.

The Bulldogs hosted Alabama A&M in their first contest of a four-game spring schedule that kicked off with this version of the MEAC-SWAC challenge.

With the majority of MEAC teams opting out of spring football, S.C. State was looking for some teams to play and the end result is four games against Alabama A&M and Delaware State. The first two games are in Orangeburg and the last two are on the road.

The visitors from Alabama defeated S.C. State 31-7 but for head coach Buddy Pough, the first priority is developing the younger players for the fall which is when the Bulldogs will try to win a second consecutive MEAC title after sharing the title in 2019.