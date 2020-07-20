What no football in the fall will mean to the bottom line for MEAC institutions

The decision by the MEAC to cancel all fall sports will have a direct financial impact on its member schools.

When the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference made the call last week to cancel all fall sports, South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough knew one of the results of that would be a financial hit to the entire athletics department at his alma mater and the other conference members who have a successful football program.

As the flagship sport at S.C. State, football generates the bulk of the revenue for the entire athletics department. But that tough call was the right call in Pough's mind even though he knows the budget will get a lot tighter as a result of dealing with the coronavirus.

"That's part of it, of course. You have to be careful not to let that be the overriding factor that guides your decision making process," Pough said.

"Money is always going to kind of nag at you because you have to make sure you make ends meet. But we also have to remember that we have got some young men here whose lives are being affected in some pretty crazy ways. We want to take those things into account also."