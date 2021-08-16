Coastal Carolina makes the Associated Press preseason Top 25

The Chanticleers check in at #22 in the AP preseason poll, following up a #24 ranking in the Coaches Poll.

CONWAY, S.C. — The Coastal Carolina football program has made history with its first appearance in the Associated Press preseason poll.

The Chanticleers are ranked 22nd in the poll and that comes just a week after they made their first appearance ever in the Coaches Poll where they were ranked 24th.

The 2020 season marked Coastal Carolina's first-ever undefeated regular season in program history and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the AP Top 25 Poll or the Coaches Top 25.

Last year, Coastal finished the year at 11-1 overall and with a national ranking of No. 14 overall in both the final AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll.

Coastal's No. 14 nationally ranking in the final top 25 polls of the season were both Sun Belt Conference records, eclipsing Appalachian State's final rankings of No. 18 in the coaches poll and No. 19 in the AP poll in 2019.

The Chanticleers were ranked as high as No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, both of which were Sun Belt Conference records. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.